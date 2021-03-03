4,914 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $9,912,965.44. Insiders sold a total of 759,322 shares of company stock valued at $61,459,082 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare stock opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.58 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

