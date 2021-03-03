Aperio Group LLC Acquires 1,821 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBGI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Shares of SBGI opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBGI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $304,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $125,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.