Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 17,403 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,403 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $21,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $5,313,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 2.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 7.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.05.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $142.72 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $144.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.39.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

