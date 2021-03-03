Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGEN. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 685.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN stock opened at $212.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

