New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Holdings Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

