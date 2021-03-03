Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter worth approximately $13,858,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter worth approximately $35,879,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Accolade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter worth approximately $5,970,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter worth approximately $13,449,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17. Accolade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACCD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other Accolade news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $8,991,929.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

