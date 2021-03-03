Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,363.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,232,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000.

VONE opened at $181.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $99.51 and a 1-year high of $186.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.26.

