Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 185 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.34. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $77.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. Equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 931 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $70,886.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 5,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $316,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,648,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,176,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,351,521 shares of company stock valued at $88,661,693. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.