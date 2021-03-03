Blair William & Co. IL Has $991,000 Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 85.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,683,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,522,000 after acquiring an additional 367,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,438,000 after acquiring an additional 70,954 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 529.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,869,000 after acquiring an additional 715,000 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 655,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,154,000 after acquiring an additional 113,476 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 381,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after acquiring an additional 158,569 shares during the period.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.82.

Shares of GBT opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.49 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.