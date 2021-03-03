Blair William & Co. IL Has $991,000 Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 85.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBT. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.82.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.98.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

