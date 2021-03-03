CI Investments Inc. Increases Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 205.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

UMPQ opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,407 shares of company stock valued at $300,947. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

