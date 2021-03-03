CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $222.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.96. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.80 and a 12 month high of $223.31.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

