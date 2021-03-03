Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Bancorporation National Zions Sells 5,000 Shares

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $438,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,599.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $842,300.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $1,675,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $822,200.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $822,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,541,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $801,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $805,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,090 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,586,306.40.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $734,300.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $719,700.00.

AGM opened at $88.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.39. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $90.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 65,627 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

