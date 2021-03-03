Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Sells $156,150.36 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $156,150.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,995.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.42. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,378 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,571,000 after acquiring an additional 713,320 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,847,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,871,000 after acquiring an additional 124,605 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after acquiring an additional 538,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,105,000 after acquiring an additional 234,854 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

