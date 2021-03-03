Michael Kuta Sells 1,634 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) CFO Michael Kuta sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $103,530.24.

DMC Global stock opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $971.82 million, a PE ratio of -161.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $69.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average of $42.93.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DMC Global by 599.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in DMC Global by 400.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 72,270 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in DMC Global by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

