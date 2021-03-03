Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 31,500 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,749,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,018,145.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $873.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. Analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 86.27%.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

