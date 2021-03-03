Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will report $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.20. Inter Parfums posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $58,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $158,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,134 over the last three months. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Inter Parfums by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPAR opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.