Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.02. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2022 earnings at $9.96 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $94.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $95.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth about $10,905,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $17,313,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 163,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 98,523 shares during the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.1669 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.