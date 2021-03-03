Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Sells $345,973.68 in Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $345,973.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.7% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 288,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 413.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 236,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 190,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 236.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MWA shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.22.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

