Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. Sells 45,714 Shares

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 45,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $285,255.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $760.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth $6,260,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth $3,006,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,963,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,517,000 after buying an additional 888,130 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 811,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 104.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,206,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 615,765 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HMHC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.77.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

