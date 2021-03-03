Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 101.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Neogen by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Neogen by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $788,545.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 11,021 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $913,751.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,033.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,640 shares of company stock worth $5,553,253 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $81.51 on Wednesday. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $89.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.22 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

