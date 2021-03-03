BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,856,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,233 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Big Lots worth $251,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Big Lots by 9.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after buying an additional 42,190 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Big Lots by 109.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after buying an additional 236,055 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 373,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after buying an additional 96,034 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 93.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 310,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after buying an additional 149,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

BIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.42.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $68.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

