Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Stock Holdings Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Kilroy Realty worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 567,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,508,000 after purchasing an additional 89,685 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 113,674 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 24,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $78.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.06.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 51.15%.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.58.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

