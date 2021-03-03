Aperio Group LLC Buys 1,271 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of Green Dot worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Green Dot by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,504,000 after purchasing an additional 44,406 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth $3,270,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Green Dot by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 188,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Green Dot by 536.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 321,915 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In other Green Dot news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 8,880 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $525,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $27,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,540.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,725 shares of company stock worth $20,320,188. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GDOT opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.70. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GDOT shares. Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.