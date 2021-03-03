Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,065,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.65% of Horace Mann Educators worth $254,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 423,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HMN. Piper Sandler lowered Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $147,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $140,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

