Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,252 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nielsen by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,262,000 after acquiring an additional 58,430 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Nielsen by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,323 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Nielsen by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Nielsen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,077,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,803,000 after purchasing an additional 259,317 shares during the period.

NLSN stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.26 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NLSN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nielsen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

