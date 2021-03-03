Analysts Set National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Target Price at $66.00

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

NGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

National Grid stock opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Grid has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $68.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in National Grid by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

