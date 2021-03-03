Analysts Set National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Target Price at $66.00

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.
NGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
National Grid stock opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Grid has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $68.08.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.
