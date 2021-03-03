Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Price Target Raised to $825.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $800.00 to $825.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Y has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $634.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of Y stock opened at $640.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $605.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $578.82. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -135.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany has a 12-month low of $426.87 and a 12-month high of $727.81.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alleghany will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in Alleghany by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Alleghany by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alleghany by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Alleghany by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

