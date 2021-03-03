HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group stock opened at $74.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average of $53.16. HCI Group has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $596.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in HCI Group by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.