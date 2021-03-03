Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 9,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $465,747.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 160,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $7,506,077.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 944,774 shares of company stock worth $46,041,469. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $47,541,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 161,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 37,989 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARES stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $53.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average is $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

