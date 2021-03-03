Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Altice USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lowered Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.12 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $38.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.52.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter worth about $2,255,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Altice USA by 41.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Altice USA by 5.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Altice USA by 190.2% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 93,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 61,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucerne Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 218.2% during the third quarter. Lucerne Capital Management LP now owns 258,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 177,000 shares during the period. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

