Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,302 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

PHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE:PHG opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.73.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.0331 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is 41.15%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

