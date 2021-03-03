Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 276.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,737 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Camtek were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in Camtek during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Camtek by 187.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $1,186,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Camtek by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Shares of CAMT opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.66. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $30.39.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

