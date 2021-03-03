Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 28,737 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 276.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,737 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Camtek were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Camtek by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth about $1,186,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Camtek by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAMT shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Camtek stock opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $30.39. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

