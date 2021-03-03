Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 97,809 Shares of Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 201.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,809 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Telenav worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 1.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 335,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 8.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 657.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 8.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 22.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telenav stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. Telenav, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $229.92 million, a P/E ratio of -239.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telenav, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

