CI Investments Inc. Buys New Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2021


CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COOLU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000.

COOLU stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.63. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

