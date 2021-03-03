State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Nevro were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Nevro by 8.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Nevro by 205.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Nevro in the third quarter worth $1,136,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Nevro in the third quarter worth $1,155,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nevro by 130.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 369,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,465,000 after purchasing an additional 209,375 shares in the last quarter.

NVRO stock opened at $168.11 on Wednesday. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. Equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $136,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $385,170. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist increased their target price on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

