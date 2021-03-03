Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LADR. BTIG Research began coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ladder Capital from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ladder Capital news, CEO Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $609,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,876,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Insiders have sold 288,629 shares of company stock worth $2,948,790 over the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 74.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

