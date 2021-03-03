SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $401,000 in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

In other BioAtla news, Director Guy Levy bought 1,388,890 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 800,000 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of BCAB opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $58.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.44.

BCAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

