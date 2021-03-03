Stantec (NYSE:STN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on STN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.96.

NYSE:STN opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.57. Stantec has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $3,168,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stantec by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 323,613 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Stantec by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,236,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Stantec by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,677,000 after purchasing an additional 677,022 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

