VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Short Interest Down 76.5% in February

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the January 28th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 803,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VPRB opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. VPR Brands has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.25.

About VPR Brands

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette and personal vaporizer industry in the United States. The company designs, develops, markets, and distributes a line of electronic cigarette e-liquids under the Helium brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand.

