Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Trading 12.4% Higher

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) shares traded up 12.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.16. 157,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 221,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

The company has a market cap of $275.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,519,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 524,788 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 708,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 85,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 33.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 73,475 shares in the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

