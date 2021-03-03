Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Trading 12.4% Higher

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) shares traded up 12.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.16. 157,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 221,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.
The company has a market cap of $275.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38.
About Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.
Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.