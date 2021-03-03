Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Trading Up 11.7%

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s stock price was up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.61. Approximately 880,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 989,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UBX shares. Citigroup cut Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $388.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $8,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 698.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 90,734 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 60,434 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

