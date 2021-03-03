FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading 10.3% Higher

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares traded up 10.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.69. 21,750,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 47,339,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Few bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,190.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 31.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 542.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,255 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 43,279 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 45.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 87.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 754,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 351,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.