Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the January 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS VEII opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. Value Exchange International has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.
About Value Exchange International
Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Value Exchange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Exchange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.