Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the January 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS VEII opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. Value Exchange International has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.

Value Exchange International, Inc provides customer-centric technology solutions to the retail industries in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The company provides systems maintenance and related services, including software patches and software code revisions; installing, testing, and implementing software; training of customer personnel for the use of software; and technical support for software systems.

