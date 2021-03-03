Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Shares Up 10.7%

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)’s share price shot up 10.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.07. 142,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 277,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.17% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

