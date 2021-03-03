Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) Short Interest Down 58.5% in February

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the January 28th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,626,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Cool Technologies stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Cool Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05.
About Cool Technologies
