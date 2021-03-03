Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) Short Interest Down 58.5% in February

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the January 28th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,626,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Cool Technologies stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Cool Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

About Cool Technologies

Cool Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of heat dispersion technologies in various product platforms worldwide. Its heat dispersion technology removes heat through composite heat structures, motors, related structures, and heat pipe architecture.

