SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Shares of SBOW opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $96.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.64. SilverBow Resources has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,696,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 1,420 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

