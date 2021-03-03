Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SWCH. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist began coverage on Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Switch from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.28.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. Switch has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.24 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 19,139 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $315,984.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,184,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,069,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,444,833.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,996 shares of company stock worth $3,263,592 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Switch by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Switch by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

