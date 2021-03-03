Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Price Target Raised to $2.95 at Berenberg Bank

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from $2.75 to $2.95 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.89 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.57.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

KOS stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 19.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,946,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459,044 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,209,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 30.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,297,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,096 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,331,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 430.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,570 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.